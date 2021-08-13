CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 49189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth about $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CONX in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.