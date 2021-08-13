ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

