Contrasting VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This table compares VICI Properties and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37% VEREIT 20.38% 3.60% 1.82%

94.9% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VICI Properties and VEREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86 VEREIT 1 6 1 0 2.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. VEREIT has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than VEREIT.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and VEREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and VEREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.24 $891.67 million $1.64 18.43 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.79 $201.13 million $3.11 15.96

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats VEREIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.