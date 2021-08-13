Contrasting Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.46%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,924.16 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -0.90 SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.86 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -14.49

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59%

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.