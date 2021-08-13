Contrasting Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.06 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.76

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alaska Air Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alaska Air Group 0 0 10 1 3.09

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 45.26%. Alaska Air Group has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Alaska Air Group -15.52% -37.62% -8.24%

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

