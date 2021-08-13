Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

