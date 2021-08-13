ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $28,465,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

