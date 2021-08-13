ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $10,460.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $10,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Brett Just sold 1,957 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,613.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $10,690.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $28,465,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $15,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.