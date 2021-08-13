ContentBox Price Tops $0.0020 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $48,782.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.37 or 0.00668506 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

