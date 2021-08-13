Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,246 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

