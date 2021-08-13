Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 3,904,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,487. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

