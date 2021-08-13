Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.