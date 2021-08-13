Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.