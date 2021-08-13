Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Posts Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 6,367,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

