Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Acumen Capital lowered their price target on the stock to C$5.25. The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 49309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.86.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

