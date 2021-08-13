CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €77.10 ($90.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.89. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52-week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

