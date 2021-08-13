Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

