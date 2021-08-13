Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.18 $148.60 million $2.74 15.68 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.14% 1.32% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Merchants beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

