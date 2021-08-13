Comparing National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get National Waste Management alerts:

73.7% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Waste Management and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04%

Risk and Volatility

National Waste Management has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.47 $19.36 million $1.26 23.44

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Waste Management Company Profile

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for National Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.