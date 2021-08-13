Comparing Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSG Systems International and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.49% 21.11% 6.94% Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09%

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CSG Systems International and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Computer Services.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CSG Systems International pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CSG Systems International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.54 $58.71 million $2.64 17.63 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.57 $55.40 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Computer Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

