Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,453 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

