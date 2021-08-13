Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the July 15th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Columbia Care stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 345,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

