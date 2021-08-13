Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,282. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

