Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Down 89.2% in July

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,468. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
