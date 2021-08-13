Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Down 89.2% in July

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,468. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

