Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.06 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock worth $2,113,836. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.