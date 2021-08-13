Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $309.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

