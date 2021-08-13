Coe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.