Coe Capital Management LLC Invests $503,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,938,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,269,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

