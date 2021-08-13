Coe Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock remained flat at $$161.66 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

