CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

CNO opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

