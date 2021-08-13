CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

