CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
