CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CCMP opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $120.45 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

