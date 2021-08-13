CLS Holdings plc (CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.35 on September 24th

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Friday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.60. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84.

Get CLS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.