Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

