Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.