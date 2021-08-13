Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 1,041 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $209.30 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

