Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Sells $205,980.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CLH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 224,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $103.87.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
