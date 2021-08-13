Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 7.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 125,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,675,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,123,839 shares of company stock valued at $30,931,813 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.