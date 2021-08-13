Clarkson’s (CKNHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Clarkson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

