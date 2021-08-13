Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 17,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.