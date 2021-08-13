Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.