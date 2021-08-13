Citigroup Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Buy”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

UPST opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

