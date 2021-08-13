Citigroup Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Buy”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.
UPST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.
UPST opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.