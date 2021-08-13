Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 9.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $173,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $73.36. 492,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,127,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

