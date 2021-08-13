Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,026,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000.

OTCMKTS:PFDRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

