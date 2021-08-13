Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 3,023.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.