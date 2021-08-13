Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

