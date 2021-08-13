Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 19,565 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jiya Acquisition worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

