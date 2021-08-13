Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Donna F. Zarcone Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.