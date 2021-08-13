CIBC Upgrades CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to Outperformer

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.
CIX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84.
About CompX International
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.