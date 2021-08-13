CIBC Upgrades CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to Outperformer

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

CIX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

