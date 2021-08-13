CIBC Trims Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price to C$46.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.